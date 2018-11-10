UTEP was able to end its 20-game losing streak last Saturday during its visit to a Rice team whose only FBS win over the last 21 games itself had come against the Miners. With a chance at consecutive wins for the first time since the losing streak began, UTEP looked exactly like the team it has consistently been over the last two seasons -- falling to Middle Tennessee 48-32 Saturday afternoon at the Sun Bowl in front of 9,690. Brent Stockstill completed 31-of-40 passes for 352 yards (4 TDs), Ty Lee caught 10 passes for 158 yards (TD), and Chaton Mobley ran 15 times for 53 yards (TD) as the MTSU offense outgained UTEP’s 491-333.

Quardraiz Wadley took 15 carries 99 yards (2 TDs), Josh Weeks caught four passes for 71 yards, Kai Locksley completed 14-of-29 for 163 yards (TD, 2 INTs), and Brandon Jones went 4-of-10 for 55 yards (TD). After Middle Tennessee took the opening drive 75 yards in six plays -- going up 7-0 as the clock read 11:46 -- UTEP’s first offensive play was a throw to the flat that was fumbled. The Blue Raiders capitalized by going 40 yards in six plays, ending in a 14-0 advantage with 9:06 on the 1st-quarter clock. Because of their opening-play fumble, the Miners’ first real chance on offense came with a second possession at their own 17 yard line. The same unimaginative offense unwilling to balance its running game with regular shots downfield made its appearance, though, with a 3-and-out. Down two touchdowns, fans were then treated to Miner drives ending in two punts and an interception -- but UTEP’s defense forced a turnover-on-downs at the Miner 46 yard line 0:09 into the 2nd quarter. The Miner offense responded by going 54 yards in five plays -- capped by a 7-yard run by Quardraiz Wadley -- to cut the deficit in half (14-7).

But UTEP’s touchdown acted as a catalyst for the Middle Tennessee offense, and the Blue Raiders put up three consecutive TDs into the 3rd quarter. Meanwhile, UTEP’s dink-and-dunk attack netted two punts, a 50-yard field goal before the half that wasn't preceded by shots being taken to the endzone, another punt, and a missed field goal: 34-10 MTSU. As the 4th quarter clock read 12:24, Quardraiz Wadley scored his second touchdown from nine yards out, and the UTEP offense began to show some animation finally feeling a sense of urgency.