Through UTEP’s early-season matchups leading into this year’s Sun Bowl Invitational, the Miners had won the games they were expected to win and -- despite glimpses of brilliance in hostile environments -- lost the ones they were expected to lose. Those predictable outcomes ended Friday night as Norfolk State shot 11-of-24 from beyond the arc and used the great equalizing 3-ball to down UTEP 75-62.

Mastadi Pitt led all scorers with 24 (4-of-5 from three), Derrik Jamerson Jr. scored 13, and C.J. Kelly had 10 points as the Spartans finished 50 percent from the field (24-of-48). Compounding Norfolk State’s locked-in performance from three was UTEP’s out-of-rhythm night: The Miners went 3-of-19 from beyond the arc (15.8 percent) and 25-of-41 from free throw (61 percent).

Evan Gilyard led UTEP in scoring with 20, Efie Odigie followed with 18 points (nine rebounds), Nigel Hawkins scored 15 (five rebounds), and Paul Thomas (six points) grabbed 17 rebounds. After Efie Odigie hit a pair of free throws on the opening possession, a Mastadi Pitt 3-pointer with 19:15 on the clock provided the night’s only lead change in a game Norfolk State led for 38 minutes and 52 seconds. The teams were tied at 17 as the first-half clock read 4:03, but Norfolk State responded with an 8-0 run on the way to a 29-23 Spartan lead into the locker rooms.