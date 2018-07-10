As the inaugural season of UTEP basketball’s new era draws closer, head coach Rodney Terry and his staff have solidified an integral dimension of what’s to come.

Terry officially announced the members of his first UTEP roster Tuesday -- a 2018-19 team composed of 12 newcomers and six returning players.

“You’re only as good as the people around you … and it’s all about team,” coach Terry said. “There’s no one person bigger than anyone else in this program; I’m not bigger than anybody on our staff. I’m never going to be the face of our program; our team’s going to be the face of our program -- and it’s all about team.”

The six returnees include scholarship players Paul Thomas, Isiah Osborne, Kobe Magee, and Evan Gilyard, while Brandon Averitt and Isaiah Ryanes return as walk-ons.

“I really like our core guys that we have -- the four guys [on scholarship] we have returning,” coach said. “I think Paul Thomas has really bought into what we’re trying to do in terms of how hard we want him to compete everyday. He’s trying really hard to be a leader as a senior on this team: This is his last go around, so I think he’s putting his best foot forward to try to lead. Kobe’s done a great job every single day: I like what he’s brought to the table in terms of his attitude, his approach, coming in and trying to lead guys as well.”

Seven of the 12 new Miners -- Nigel Hawkins, Garrett Sullivan, Jakobe Dill, Kaosi Ezeagu, Efe Odigie, Gilles Dekoninck, Ountae Campbell -- will be eligible for the upcoming season, while Souley Boum, Tydus Verhoeven, Bryson Williams, and Anthony Tarke will sit out due to NCAA transfer rules, and Deon Stroud will spend the season focusing on academics.