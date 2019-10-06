There's no way to frame it in a fashion that gives reason for optimism this 2019 UTEP football season: the Miners are outright the worst right now. With UTSA a fellow struggling program at the bottom of the NCAA -- compounded by missing their starting quarterback for the game -- home-field advantage couldn't even help the Miners Saturday as UTSA came away with a 26-16 W. The Roadrunners ran for 320 yards on 48 carries as Sincere McCormick led with 189 yards and a TD on 22 carries, while quarterback Lowell Narcisse went for 115 yards on 19 carries and a TD and completing 6-of-14 passes for 46 yards and another TD.

Kai Locksley started at quarterback, leading the offense to three points as he went 2-of-8 for 41 yards and carried the ball 13 times for 17 yards. Brandon Jones entered the game in the 3rd quarter and orchestrated a touchdown drive on his first series. Jones finished 14-of-22 for 140 yards and a TD. Treyvon Hughes led the team in rushing with 10 carries for 62 yards and a TD, while Josh Fields ran for 25 on just four carries. Tre'shon Wolf had a big game as UTEP's leading receiver -- catching nine passes for 91 yards and a TD -- while Justin Garrett had three catches for 44 yards, and Reynaldo Flores caught his first three career passes for 24 yards.

UTSA scored the first points 4:43 into play as Lowell Narcisse crossed the goal line from nine yards out -- finishing a 7-play, 63-yard drive. Both teams exchanged punts with offenses that ran the clock into the 2nd quarter until the Roadrunners hit a 23-yard field goal as the clock read 9:44. UTEP and UTSA spent the remainder of the 2nd punting two times each, then UTEP went four plays for 43 yards to get in position for a 37-yard field goal -- making it a one-possession game going into the locker rooms.