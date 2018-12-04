In a matchup where UTEP was a 21-point underdog, the Miners played like a 21-point dog for two small stretches. For the majority of the contest, though, UTEP showed flashes of a quickly improving program that went blow-for-blow with the Marquette Golden Eagles of the Big East -- falling 76-69 Tuesday night in Milwaukee.

Facing difficult double-digit deficits in both halves, UTEP showed plenty of grit and flash to make things close in each half after falling behind.

UTEP got off to a slow start, with turnovers being an issue, and trailed 15-3 with 12:40 left in the opening half. Rodney Terry called a timeout after the Miners slow start, and from there UTEP had new life the rest of the half.

UTEP went on a 6-0 spurt after the early deficit, then polished off a 20-5 run after Ountae Campbell laid one in off a dish from Kobe Magee -- and UTEP trailed 25-23 with just under five minutes left until halftime.

Marquette was efficient the entire first half on offense, and took a 37-30 lead into halftime, then started to take over early in the second half.

Jordan Lathon led the Miners with 15 first-half points on 5-of-6 shooting, although the Miners shot 37.9 percent from the field in the first half and 25 percent from long distance (2-of-8).

But the Miners’ #BlueCollarMentality trimmed the lead late in the second half, and Lathon filled up the stat sheet as he gave UTEP a shot to put a scare into the high-major foe.

UTEP went on a 24-11 run after trailing 49-32 with 14 minutes left in the second half, which came during a 10-0 Marquette run.

The Miners’ run cut the lead to 60-56 with 6:56 left in the game after a bucket from Lathon. UTEP scored 12 points in the paint during the run, while Nigel Hawkins and Evan Gilyard each buried clutch 3-pointers during the surge.

The Eagles answered with a 7-2 run after a three-point play from Markus Howard, then a pair of buckets from Joey Hauser stretched their lead back out to 67-58 at the under four-minute media timeout of the second half.

That run proved to be the final dagger as the Eagles led 71-60 with two minutes and some change left, leaving UTEP to scramble from behind until the final horn.

Lathon finished the night with 26 points on 3-of-4 shooting from long distance. The freshman also handed out six assists to just one turnover in 36 minutes.

Efe Odigie added 17 points and 10 boards, and Evan Gilyard was the other Miner in double figures with 10 points, but the sophomore stud went a rare 4-for-15 from the field. UTEP shot 42.4 percent from the field in the game, and went 6-for-20 from long distance at the final tally.

Howard led three Eagles in double figures with 21 points and went a perfect 7-for-7 from free throw. Marquette shot a poor 4-for-22 from long distance in the game (2-for-12 in the second half) and did out rebound UTEP 40-33. 16 second-chance points for Marquette proved to a be factor in this one, along with UTEP’s 15 turnovers.

Marquette scored 40 of their points in the paint, shot 49.2 percent from the field, and had 16 team assists.

UTEP will focus their attention on guard Nigel Hawkins, who left the game with an injury after he scored nine points in 28 minutes of action.

The attention also turns to final exams as UTEP will have more than a week layoff before their next game: Dec. 16 against UC Riverside at the Don.