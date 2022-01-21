UTEP rallies past UTSA 69-64

After being down by as many as 13 points, the UTEP men’s basketball team (10-8, 3-3) roared back to topple UTSA (7-12, 0-6), 69-64, at the Don Haskins Center Thursday evening. Jorell Saterfield poured in a career-best 18 points, all on three pointers, helping spark the second-half comeback.

Boum scored a game-high 22 points, playing all 40 minutes. His final two points came at the line to ice the contest.

“We showed maturity and found a way to win,” UTEP head coach Joe Golding said. “It wasn’t a pretty game, but I like those types of games. You find out a lot about your team when they continue to fight and we did. We fought the second half, we showed some maturity and we were better defensively in the second half.”

After trailing by 11 points at the half and 12 to begin the second half off a Jacob Germany free throw, UTEP used a 7-0 run to get within five points (39-34). After another Germany free throw, Jamari Sibley answered with a baseline jumper to cut the lead to 40-36. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah followed that with a three to extend the Roadrunners’ lead to seven points (43-36).

The Miners answered with a 6-0 run to get within a point (43-42) before Darius McNeill drained a three. Saterfield responded with a three of his own, the fourth of the game, to make the count 46-45.

The Miners finally took their first lead (47-46) on a pair of Tydus Verhoeven free throws at the 11:45 mark.

Jamal Bieniemy added 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists. UTEP allowed 38 points in the first half before locking up the Roadrunners to 26 after the break on the way to the 69-64 victory.

UTEP will run it back and play at UTSA at 2 p.m. MT/3 p.m. CT on Sunday (Jan. 23). Jon Teicher (41st year) will be on the call, which can be followed on 600 ESPN El Paso, the UTEP Miners App and C-USATV. The game will be streamed on CUSA.Tv.