UTEP rebounds with 76-65 win over Wyoming in Sun Bowl Invitational
After falling to Norfolk State Friday in their opening Sun Bowl Invitational matchup, the Miners got old Western Athletic Conference foe Wyoming in the four-team tournament consolation game Saturday.
Having lost to a Spartans team Friday that made 11 threes, the Miners flipped the script and -- powered by Evan Gilyard’s 6-of-9 performance from beyond the arc -- found a rhythm themselves on their way to downing Wyoming with 12 threes, 76-65.
Evan Gilyard led five Miners in double-figure scoring with 20 points, followed by Nigel Hawkins (13), an Efie Odigie double-double (12, 11 rebounds), Paul Thomas (10), and Nigel Hawkins (10).
Finishing 44.4 percent from three (12-of-27), 50 percent from two (13-of-26), and 14-of-18 from free throw (77.8 percent), the Miners dished 18 assists on their 25 made shots (72 percent).
The first eight-plus minutes saw the teams play to five ties and three lead changes -- the Cowboys getting up to their game-high advantage of six (7-1) two minutes into play.
With the teams tied for a fifth time (15-15), Evan Gilyard swished his second 3-pointer to give the Miners a lead they held the rest of the way.
Wyoming’s deficit got up to a first-half high of 11 as the clock read 3:13, dropped to six 1:00 into the second half (35-29), grew back to 11 (40-29) with 18:10 on the clock (40-29), and stayed within six points (42-36) at 16:19.
Paul Thomas’ layup at 15:30 then began a 21-9 stretch through the next 5:04 that gave the Miners their game-high lead of 18 (63-45) with 8:39 to play.
UTEP stayed ahead double digits for the next 6:15 as the Haskins Center was treated to a Wyoming tomahawk dunk and response 3-pointers that brought the game within three possessions (69-60) with 2:24 to play.
Back-and-forth possessions kept the Cowboys within nine points in the final 0:50, but two Jordan Lathon free throws sealed the UTEP win.