After falling to Norfolk State Friday in their opening Sun Bowl Invitational matchup, the Miners got old Western Athletic Conference foe Wyoming in the four-team tournament consolation game Saturday.

Having lost to a Spartans team Friday that made 11 threes, the Miners flipped the script and -- powered by Evan Gilyard’s 6-of-9 performance from beyond the arc -- found a rhythm themselves on their way to downing Wyoming with 12 threes, 76-65.

Evan Gilyard led five Miners in double-figure scoring with 20 points, followed by Nigel Hawkins (13), an Efie Odigie double-double (12, 11 rebounds), Paul Thomas (10), and Nigel Hawkins (10). Finishing 44.4 percent from three (12-of-27), 50 percent from two (13-of-26), and 14-of-18 from free throw (77.8 percent), the Miners dished 18 assists on their 25 made shots (72 percent).

The first eight-plus minutes saw the teams play to five ties and three lead changes -- the Cowboys getting up to their game-high advantage of six (7-1) two minutes into play.

With the teams tied for a fifth time (15-15), Evan Gilyard swished his second 3-pointer to give the Miners a lead they held the rest of the way. Wyoming’s deficit got up to a first-half high of 11 as the clock read 3:13, dropped to six 1:00 into the second half (35-29), grew back to 11 (40-29) with 18:10 on the clock (40-29), and stayed within six points (42-36) at 16:19.

