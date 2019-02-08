New Texas Western threads were introduced, a legend was honoured, and Kobe Magee proved that he’s this team’s floor general -- but no Miner could find a rhythm in response to Florida Atlantic’s 13 3-pointers, and FAU left the Haskins Center with a 61-48 win on Texas Western Night.

Anthony Adger’s 8-of-11 performance from three (27 points) was a lesson in why to keep shooting when you’re in rhythm -- carrying the Owls’ 50-percent performance from beyond the arc (13-of-26). No other FAU player scored in double figures as the rest of the team finished 14-of-44 from the field (32 percent).

Nigel Hawkins was UTEP’s leading scorer (12) with the Miners finishing 5-of-27 from three (19 percent), 10-of-26 from two (38 percent), and 13-of-18 from free throw (72 percent), while Efie Odigie grabbed 10 rebounds (seven points).

The Miners led for 49 seconds through the game’s first 2:39 before the Owls tied the game 4-4 as the clock read 17:21.

Almost three minutes later, the Owls hit their second 3-pointer to go up 7-4 and give a preview for how they’d keep a lead the rest of play.

Florida Atlantic’s lead-taking 3-pointer was followed with a consecutive three on the Owls’ next possession and a third straight 3-ball with 14:58 on the clock. A fourth straight basket then capped an 11-0 run that gave the Owls their first of three half-high, 11-point leads (15-6, 27-16, 30-19).