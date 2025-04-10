Miners have a loaded list of prospects visiting for Orange and Blue Game

UTEP is deep in preparation for arguably the program's biggest recruiting weekend of the offseason calendar, as a legion of gifted prospects will head to El Paso for the Orange and Blue Game this weekend. It was on the afternoon of the Orange and Blue Game last year that Scotty Walden and his staff picked up their inaugural commit of the 2025 cycle, linebacker Royce Wilson. That set the tone for what would be a memorable recruiting haul for the Miners, as they secured the top class in Conference USA for the second consecutive season.

This time around, UTEP is once again searching for its first commit of the 2026 recruiting cycle, and the program hopes to break through and grab its first pledge (and ideally, multiple pledges) when the weekend festivities roll around. Here's a look at just a few of the 100-plus prospects that the Miner staff is scheduled to host.