The Miner Details | April 2, 2025 | Nelson's arm talent turning heads

In this edition of the Miner Details, here's the latest that we're hearing from program sources as UTEP continues to prepare for the Blue and Orange Game on April 12.

— Beginning at the quarterback position, it's Boise State transfer Malachi Nelson that has generated some particular buzz of late, with one source telling MinerInsider.com that "when he's on, he's just different." Consistency is something that eludes Nelson at times, but with five months until the Miners' season opener, there's plenty of margin for his play to even itself out as he grows more comfortable in the system. Veterans Skyler Locklear and Cade McConnell continue to state strong cases for the starting job, while JP Pickles and Shay Smith aren't conceding any ground in the battle. Quarterback is certainly an area of strength for the Miners at the moment.