Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 8, 2025
Three-star DE Cullen Thompson high on UTEP following visit
circle avatar
Parker Thune  •  MinerInsider
Publisher
Twitter
@ParkerThune
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In