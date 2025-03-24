UTEP continues to lead the pack for talented pass-catcher Benny Okwura

Benny Okwura caught Scotty Walden's attention in Dallas last summer while competing at the SMU mega-camp. And about 20 minutes after Walden first laid eyes on the 6-foot-4 wideout, Okwura held an offer from UTEP.

Ever since that moment, Okwura has been a major priority for the staff in El Paso, and although he has yet to make it out for a campus visit, he nonetheless has always considered UTEP the top school in his recruitment. Last week, he locked in an official visit with the Miners, although the date for the trip is still in limbo. But in the meantime, it's a distinct possibility he makes it to campus for an unofficial visit this spring.

“Overall, I just feel like it’s a great atmosphere," Okwura said of UTEP. "They pay a lot of attention to me. I’ll probably get out there for a spring practice. Honestly, it could be a trip that I’ll make, just judging on how camps go and [when] spring ball starts, just how available my schedule is. But it’s definitely at the top of my mind.”