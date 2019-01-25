Archie -- a 6-6 wing from Midlothian High School in Midlothian, Texas -- was a top-100 player ranked No. 92 coming out of the class of 2018.

Rodney Terry’s loading of the UTEP roster continued its trajectory turn towards the north Friday morning when CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported that former TCU swing man and four-star prospect Kaden Archie has committed to UTEP.

He had offers from 13 schools before signing with TCU -- including offers from Kansas, Florida, Illinois, LSU, Virginia, Texas, Texas Tech, and a host of other high-majors.

Archie averaged 18.2 points per game in 38 games his senior year of high school according to Max Preps. He also led the Panthers to a state tournament appearance his senior year, winning 28 games and became the first player in school history to sign with a high-major.

Archie appeared in 10 games this season at TCU, logging a season-high 22 minutes in November as he was in the midst of a logjam for playing time behind two upperclassmen. He scored 21 points in 101 minutes and went 5-of-14 from the field in his short stint with the Frogs.

Archie’s transfer from TCU was announced Jan. 4. Per NCAA rules, he will have to sit out 12 months before he is eligible to play -- meaning UTEP will gain his services during the middle of conference play next season.

Rodney Terry continues to load the UTEP roster -- giving fans hope for 2019-20 -- while the current squad continues to mature and find a way out of last place in the C-USA standings.