Miners bolster C-USA's top class by signing DE's Jimmy Leon, Jamal Frilot

For the second straight cycle, UTEP has the No. 1 class in Conference USA, although the margin wasn't terribly wide this time around between the Miners and a pair of contenders.

Louisiana Tech and Middle Tennessee made it interesting, but two late pickups helped Scotty Walden and his staff secure the top class in the conference yet again. On signing day, the Miners announced the addition of a pair of talented defensive ends in Tucson (Ariz.) Mica Mountain product Jimmy Leon and Houston (Texas) Dekaney standout Jamal Frilot. They represent the 31st and 32nd additions of the cycle for UTEP, respectively.

Leon held offers from Arizona State and New Mexico State, but settled on the Miners after a January official visit to the Sun City. He'd informed the staff of his commitment before leaving campus, but had not yet announced it publicly. Meanwhile, Frilot boasted numerous Power 4 offers, including Nebraska, Pitt, Syracuse and Maryland. However, as they did with fellow Houston-area defensive ends Kyran Duhon and Jaylin Jones a year prior, the Miners swooped in late to win the battle for Frilot's services.

The highest-rated member of UTEP's class is three-star safety Darnell Williams, a Texarkana native who is the program's highest-rated signee since the 2018 class. Also highlighting the haul is gifted Midland (Texas) RB Elijah McCoy, who rushed for over 2,200 yards as a senior. Quarterback Chad Warner was highly productive and efficient throughout a memorable career at Cibolo (Texas) Steele High, and he is the lone signal-caller in the Miners' class.

28 of UTEP's 32 total high school and junior-college signees come from a program in Texas; the only Lone Star State outsiders are Leon, Garden City (Kan.) C.C. product Shakaun Bowser, and a pair of Oklahomans in Prague (Okla.) DE Jaxon Smith and Tuttle (Okla.) WR C.J. Simon.

Between high school signees, juco pickups and transfers from other programs, the Miners will enter the 2025 season with 53 new scholarship players in total.