Miners ink 27 new scholarship players on signing day

Via UTEP Athletics: UTEP Head Coach Scotty Walden announced the addition of 26 new Miners on Wednesday’s National Signing Day 2025.

The Miners have added 53 new student-athletes combining this signing class with December’s early signees.

Of the 26 newcomers being announced on Wednesday, 17 are on defense (five defensive linemen, four safeties, four linebackers, two bandits and two cornerbacks), eight are on offense (three offensive linemen, two wide receivers, one running back, one quarterback and one tight end) and one on special teams (punter).

Walden’s new class overall will consist of 22 players on the “Blue Blaze” offense (eight offensive linemen, six wide receivers, three running backs, two quarterbacks, two tight ends and one miner back), 30 on the “Orange Swarm” defense (eight linebackers, seven safeties, seven defensive linemen, five cornerbacks and three bandits), and one on Wefense (punter).

UTEP’s new signing class currently ranks no. 1 in Conference USA according to 247Sports and On3, while it’s ranked no. 5 of all the Group of Five Schools. Of the 53 Miners, 42 are from Texas high schools.





Solo Barnes | S | 6-3, 205

Senior

New Orleans, La.

Olympic HS

Fayetteville State

Played three seasons at Fayetteville State, appearing in 26 career games for the Broncos … totaled 82 tackles (45 solo) at the defensive back position while recording 3.0 tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions, five pass breakups, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and blocked kick … tallied 45 tackles (21 solo) with 2.0 TFLs, a sack, INT, three breakups a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and blocked kick during junior season in 2024 … notched a season-high eight tackles with a sack for a loss of six yards at Livingstone … picked off a pass, blocked a kick and had five tackles at Johnson C. Smith … during sophomore season (2023), produced 27 tackles … notched a season-most seven stops against Johnson C. Smith … returned an interception for 47 yards against Lincoln (Pa.).

Shakaun Bowser | DL | 6-5, 255

Junior

Mesa, Ariz.

Casteel HS

Garden City CC

Played at Garden City CC for three seasons … saw action in 11 games for the Broncbusters in 2024 … tallied 35 tackles with 1.5 sacks and 5.5 TFLs … posted a sack (seven yards) and three tackles at Dodge City CC … recorded a season-most four tackles with a season-high 1.5 tackles for loss at Iowa Central CC … totaled 14 tackles with a sack and 3.0 tackles for loss during sophomore campaign in 2023.

Ta’ir Brooks | WR | 6-3, 200

RS Senior

Oakland, Calif.

McClymonds HS

NAU

Played at Northern Arizona during the 2024 season … tallied 406 receiving yards on 23 catches and four touchdowns in 13 contests with the Lumberjacks … registered a season-high 76 yards with a pair of touchdowns on two receptions, including a season-long 68-yarder at Utah Tech … hauled in a TD in Lincoln (CA) with 45 yards on two receptions … tallied 53 yards on three catches with a score against Weber State … recorded a season-most four receptions for 54 yards … played at NM State during the 2022 and 2023 seasons … recorded two receptions for 70 yards, including a season-long 62-yards catch against Lamar during the 2022 campaign … before being an Aggie, played as a sophomore in 2021 at Laney College … team’s top receiver, leading the squad in receptions (34), receiving yards (580) and receiving touchdowns (six) … finished with career-best 116 yards through the air on six grabs at American River … hauled in a season-best two TDs against Diablo Valley.

Derek Burns | DL | 6-5, 254

RS Junior

Dallas, Texas

Richardson HS

NM State

Saw action in one contest while at NM State during the 2024 season … tallied a tackle against WKU … before NM State, played at Kilgore College for two seasons (2022, 2023) … amassed 9.5 sacks with 35 tackles in 12 contests during freshman season in 2022 … opened collegiate career with 2.0 sacks and four tackles against Tyler JC … produced 2.0 sacks (11 yards) at Tyler JC later during the season … tallied a season-high six tackles with a sack and 2.0 TFLs against Cisco College … registered 44 tackles with 4.0 sacks in 11 games during sophomore season in 2023.

Neil Campbell | CB | 5-11, 205

Graduate Student

Chicago, Ill.

Hope Academy

Indiana Wesleyan

Played at Indiana Wesleyan for five seasons … saw action in 49 career games with over 40 starts at the cornerback/safety positions … intercepted 16 passes during career … tallied 212 career tackles, 9.0 tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks, 26 pass breakups, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and three blocked kicks … started all 13 games in 2024, racking up 58 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a half sack, three interceptions (67 yards), a QB hurry, seven breakups and a blocked kick … named to 2024 AFCA NAIA second team All-American, All-MSFA Mideast first team and Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete … efforts helped Wildcats finish 11-2 and earn a trip to the NAIA Football Championship Series quarterfinals … totaled a season-most eight tackles with a TFL and INT against Concordia (MI) … picked off two passes (67 yards), including a 31-yard pick-six, and, made six tackles in a victory over Saint Francis (Ind.) … recorded a career-best 61 tackles, added a team-high six interceptions and a pair of blocked kicks in 2023 … intercepted a career-high three passes at Saint Francis (Ind.) … totaled two INTs for 59 yards against Valparaiso … picked off three passes in 2022 and four in 2021 … added 195 yards on 19 punt returns (10.3) with a long return of 33 yards … tallied 434 yards on 22 kickoff returns (19.7 avg) and a long return of 39 yards.

Cash Cheeks | TE | 6-7, 195

Junior

Colorado Springs, Colo.

Mesa Ridge HS

Northern Colorado

Played in 11 games at Northern Colorado during the 2024 season … recorded 171 yards on 18 receptions (9.5 avg.), with a long catch of 27 yards … registered a career-most 71 yards on four receptions at Montana State … tied season best with four catches for 38 yards against Montana … hauled in a 25-yard reception at Colorado State … played in two games in 2023 … posted a 27-yard reception at Washington State … played at Northern State in 2022 … three-year starter and two-year captain at Mesa Ridge High School … tallied 215 career tackles and 760 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns …

Tanner Cragun | K | 6-2, 195

RS Sophomore

Frisco, Texas

Wakeland HS

Utah State

Connected on 7-9 field goals, including a long of 40, in his lone season (2024) with Utah State … drilled a pair of field goals against Hawaii … previously spent two years at Utah, including redshirting in 2023, but did not appear in any games … was ranked as the No. 2 kicker in Texas and No. 9 nationally in 2020 by Chris Sailer Kicking and Kohls Kicking, respectively ... had been tabbed a five-star player by Chris Sailer Kicking … garnered All-District accolades for Wakeland HS (Frisco, Texas) … took home the crown in field-goal competitions at both Chris Sailer Kicking and Kohl’s Training Campers … also played soccer, helping the team win a state title.

Micah Davey | LB | 6-2, 235

RS Senior

Baton Rouge, La.

University Lab HS

McNeese State

Saw action at McNeese State for the last four seasons (2021-2024) … started in 18 of 29 games … totaled 311 tackles, 20.0 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, an interception, seven breakups, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries … played in eight games during the 2024 season, racking up 90 tackles (43 solo) with 5.0 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, INT and three breakups … opened ’24 campaign with 14 tackles at Tarleton State and followed with a season-best 17 stops against Southern U the next week … tallied 10 tackles at UIW … recorded 15 tackles with an INT against Texas A&M-Commerce … concluded season with 13 tackles versus Lamar … produced monster numbers in 2023, amassing 153 tackles in only 10 games played … added 7.0 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, four hurries, three breakups, a forced fumble and fumble recovery … led the LFC in three statistical categories in ’23 – total tackles (153), tackles per game (15.3) and solo tackles per game (8.3) … 2023 All-American … 2023 All-Southland Conference first team … produced double-digit stops in all 10 contests … concluded season with a career-best 21 tackles at Lamar … registered 20 stops the week prior against Houston Christian … tallied 18 tackles at Alcorn.

Udoka Ezeani | Bandit | 6-1, 216

RS Senior

Richmond, Texas

Foster HS

Boise State

Was at Boise State during the 2024 season … saw action in one contest against Portland State … played at Butler CC during the 2023 campaign … named 2023 All-KJCCC second team … saw action in nine games, totaling 52 tackles (39 solo) with 4.5 tackles for loss, sack and an INT … recorded five games with five or more tackles including a season-high 10 tackles and 1.5 TFLs against no. 1-ranked Hutchinson … started collegiate career at Missouri State (2021-2022) … graduated from Foster High School in Richmond, Texas … efforts helped the squad to an 8-2 record in 2020 … led team in tackles and sacks as a senior in addition to earning first team All-District laurels.

Kelton Farmer | DL | 6-4, 290

Junior

Evansville, Ind.

Memorial HS

Kentucky Wesleyan

Played at Kentucky Wesleyan the last two seasons (2023-2024) … saw action in 16 games for the Panthers … started all 11 games in 2024 … totaled 53 tackles (35 solo) with 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks (16 yards) as a sophomore in ’24 … concluded campaign with a season-high 10 tackles (six solo) at Ashland … credited with nine tackles (six solo) at Walsh … notched four solo stops and an INT at Northwood … saw action in five contests in 2023 as a freshman … tallied 24 tackles with 1.5 TFLs and a sack …produced season-high eight tackles at Hillsdale.

Jamal Frilot | Bandit | 6-3, 230

Freshman

Houston, Texas

Dekaney HS

Three-star prospect according to both Rivals and 247Sports … starred for Dekaney HS (Texas) … registered 53 tackles (34 solo) while disrupting plays often with 9.0 tackles for loss as a senior … also forced a fumble while recovering two, blocked a punt, picked off a pass and was credited with a pass breakup in 2024 … helped lead the team to an 8-3 mark (6-1 in district) as a junior … registered 54 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks in addition to picking off a pass in 2023 … multi-sport athlete who also excelled in track & field.

Garrett Hawkins | LB | 6-3, 227

Junior

Sevierville, Tenn.

Sevier County HS

Austin Peay

Played at Austin Peay the last two seasons (2023-2024) … saw action in 24 games with three starts for the Governors … played in all 12 games with a trio of starts in 2024 … tallied 35 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and pass breakup … recorded a season-best five tackles against Southern Utah and five more with a fumble recovery and a breakup versus EKU … posted four tackles in three straight games each (at Utah Tech, Tarleton State, at North Alabama) … registered 15 tackles with a TFL, fumble recovery and breakup in 12 games played in 2023 … recovered a fumble and returned it five yards for a touchdown against ETSU.

Tyler Jones | S | 6-0, 200

RS Senior

Orlando, Fla.

West Orange

Tennessee State

Was at Tennessee State the last two seasons (2023-2024) … played in 12 games in 2024 … efforts helped Tigers to nine wins and an FCS Playoff appearance … tallied 43 tackles with 4.0 tackles for loss, four interceptions and four pass breakups … recorded season-most seven tackles with a breakup at Tennessee Tech … registered two tackles with 2.0 TFLs at Lindenwood … intercepted a pass in four straight games (Oct. 19-Nov. 16) … tallied a season-most three breakups with four tackles against SE Missouri State …

Dennis Lafferty | OL | 6-7, 320

RS Freshman

Norman, Okla.

Norman HS

NE Oklahoma A&M

Grit on the offensive line aided the squad to finish with a record of 2-2 on the road … helped the team more than double its total points from 2023 to 2024 while also having a large leap in total offense.





Jimmy Leon | DL | 6-4, 240

Freshman

Tucson, Ariz.

Mica Mountain HS

Starred on both offense (TE) and defense (DL) to help Mica Mountain HS (Ariz.) win the state championship (14-0) as a senior … it was the school’s first state crown in just its third year of competition at the varsity level … was first team All-State as both a junior and senior … caught 14 passes for 463 yards and 14 touchdowns to lead his team offensively while also dominating the defensive line with 64 tackles and 16 sacks for 113 yards … added two interceptions, forced three fumbles and recovered one as well … hauled in five passes for 70 yards while making five tackles and adding a pass breakup in the 42-13 victory against Arizona College Prep in the championship contest … was one of five finalists for the Ed Doherty Award, presented to the state’s top player … posted 72 tackles and recorded 17 sacks for 142 yards as a junior … spent time on offense as well in 2023, snagging 15 passes for 192 yards and five scores … played five games in 2022, his first year on varsity … registered 55.5 tackles for loss during his career, with 38 coming on sacks … also a standout basketball player.

Dekode Lowe | S | 6-1, 225

RS Junior

Coleman, Fla.

South Sumter HS

West Florida

Played at West Florida since 2021 … saw action in 10 games in 2024, tallying 38 tackles with 5.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and five breakups … notched a season-most 12 tackles with a TFL against West Alabama … recorded five tackles with 2.0 TFLs at Chowan … registered four tackles, a TFL, a sack and a forced fumble at Grand Valley State … totaled season-best three breakups against Shorter … appeared in all 14 games, making 13 starts at nickel in 2022 … finished with 50 tackles (32 solo), added two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

Jaden McKinney | DL | 6-4, 283

Junior

Collierville, Tenn.

Collierville HS

Austin Peay

Appeared in 21 contests at Austin Peay the last two seasons (2023-2024) … played in nine games in 2024 … notched seven tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a half sack and a blocked kick … tallied two tackles against Alabama A&M … registered two stops and a TFL with a QB hurry versus Southern Utah … recorded two tackles and a half sack (six yards) against Chattanooga ... saw action in all 12 games in 2023 for Scotty Walden … tallied eight tackles with a TFL, fumble recovery and breakup … posted season-most three tackles with a breakup at Lindenwood.

Malachi Nelson | QB | 6-3, 193

RS Sophomore

Los Alamitos, Calif.

Los Alamitos HS

Boise State

Played at Boise State in 2024 … saw action in three games, throwing for 128 yards on 12-of-17 passing with an interception … finished 5-of-8 for 66 yards against Portland State … went 5-for-7 against Utah State and 2-of-2 against San Diego State … redshirted at USC in 2023 … saw action in one game, completing a pass against San Jose State … unanimous five-star recruit listed as the no. 1 ranked recruit in the nation per ESPN in 2022 … named the 2022 Gatorade California Player of the Year … went 192-for-286 (67.1 percent) for 2,891 yards and 35 touchdowns with four interceptions … rushed for 153 yards and two TDs … threw for 2,690 yards on 170-of-275 passing with 39 TDs and eight INTs as a junior in 2021 … named the 2021 Gatorade California Player of the Year … as a sophomore on the varsity squad, tossed for 1,513 yards (85-115) with 23 TDs and four INTs.

Terez Reid | CB | 5-10, 180

Senior

Indianapolis, Ind.

Warren Central HS

Grand Valley State

Played at Grand Valley State the last three seasons (2022-2024) … appeared in 39 games during career … started in all 13 games during the 2024 season … totaled 19 tackles with 1.0 tackle for loss, three interceptions and seven pass breakups … picked off a pass against Colorado State Pueblo … tallied three tackles against Wisconsin-La Crosse … intercepted a pass against Davenport … recorded two tackles and two breakups versus Saginaw Valley State … registered an INT with a 24-yard return against Wayne State.

Aramoni Rhone | WR | 6-5, 195

RS Junior

Orlando, Fla.

Plant City HS

UAPB

Hauled in 14 receptions for 209 yards and a pair of touchdown catches with UAPB in 2024 … snagged three passes for a season-high 75 receiving yards against Arkansas Baptist … notched at least two receptions in six different contests … went off against Central Arkansas with a season-high four catches for 56 yards and two scores … had another 50+ yard (51) effort vs. Tennessee State … previously appeared in 18 contests at Ohio University from 2022-23 … registered 42 catches for 568 yards during his career at Plant City HS.

Mark Robinson | OL | 6-5, 320

Sophomore

Altamonte Springs, Fla.

Lyman HS

Southeastern

Named the Sun Conference Freshman of the Year and was second-team All-Sun Conference while starting all nine games at left tackle for Southeastern University in 2024 … helped the squad forge a mark of 7-2 … instrumental in the Fire boasting the ninth-best rushing offense in the NAIA, as they amassed 2263 yards on the ground (5.1 ypa) while piling up 22 rushing touchdowns … the team averaged 31.2 points per game.





Joshua Rudolph | LB | 5-11, 230

Senior

Montgomery, Ala.

Park Crossing HS

Indiana

Transferred to Indiana in the spring of 2023, spending that entire season and part of the 2024 campaign with the Hoosiers … compiled 18 tackles (13 solo) in 2023, including a season-high tying four against Wisconsin … also posted four tackles (two solo) at eventual national champion Michigan … credited with three stops, all solo, against Michigan State … had 2.5 tackles for loss for a total of four yards on the year … broke up at pass against Ohio State … began his career at Austin Peay, spending his freshman (2021) and sophomore (2022) seasons at the program while playing for current UTEP head coach Scotty Walden … started all 11 games at LB and was a season-long captain in 2022 … finished second on the squad in tackles (73) while tying third for tackles for loss (7.5) … piled up a career-high 10 tackles with a combined tackle for loss against Jax State … credited with five tackles at Alabama … tallied seven tackles (six solo) at WKU … overall, recorded at least six tackles on six occasions …competed in seven games, including six within conference … produced 21 tackles on the year … became a staple in the defense in the middle of the year … posted a season-best six stops at Murray State … was a three-star recruit per Rivals and 247 Sports while competing at Park Crossing HS … registered 105 tackles in seven games as a senior … was a participant in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

Darnell Williams | S | 5-11, 180

Freshman

Texarkana, Texas

Texas HS

Named an All-District 7-5A Division II honoree at safety for Texas High in 2024 … a three-star recruit according to both 247Sports and Rivals … helped team finish 12-1, including undefeated in district play (6-0) to claim the district championship, before falling in the regional semifinals of the state tournament for the lone loss of the season… piled up 78 tackles (47 solo) while adding three interceptions and five pass breakups … also forced three fumbles and registered six tackles for loss … served as the team’s primary kickoff returner, garnering 199 return yards on 10 returns (19.9 ypr) … turned in a nine-tackle performance, to go along with causing a fumble, in a win against Marshall … picked off a pass and had nine stops in the season-opening victory against Tyler Legacy … forced a fumble, made an interception and posted four tackles against Whitehouse … final interception of the campaign came in a romp of Jacksonville … was named as one of his team’s player of the game three times during the season … previously played at Ashtown HS.

James Williams | OL | 6-3, 325

Sophomore

Moore, Okla.

Westmoore HS

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

Started at left guard as a freshman with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in 2024 … toughness helped the team forge a mark of 2-2 on the road … helped the team more than double its total points from 2023 to 2024 while also having a large leap in total offense … brought tenacity to the program after starring for Westmoore HS.

Hahsaun Wilson | RB | 5-11, 190

RS Senior

Florence, S.C.

South Florence HS

Charlotte

Played three seasons at Charlotte (2022-24) while also redshirting with the 49ers in 2021 … paced the team in rushing in 2024 with 559 yards on 91 carries (6.1 avg per carry) … also shared the squad lead for rushing touchdowns (seven) … ran all over East Carolina with 164 yards and three rushing touchdowns (tied second most in school history) on just 15 carries … included was a 65-yard score, helping Charlotte blow out the Pirates, 55-24 … rushed 14 times for 84 yards, including a long of 26, while also scoring a touchdown against UAB … recorded 68 yards on just six carries against Tulane … also broke the plane vs. Gardner-Webb, at Rice and at Memphis … appeared in 10 contests in 2023, coming on strong down the stretch … all 54 attempts and 322 yards gained came during the final three games of the season … blasted Memphis for 198 yards on the ground and a trio of scores while toting the ball 24 times … the 198 yards were the second most by a Charlotte rusher in program history and the most ever at Jerry Richardson Stadium … his three touchdowns tied for the second-most ever at the program … earned a spot on the AAC Weekly Honor roll as result … had 16 carries for 77 yards at South Florida … played in eight games but only had one rushing attempt in 2022 … two-sport standout in high school, starring in both football and track & field.

Jayden Wilson | LB | 6-1, 218

Junior

El Paso, Texas

Austin HS

New Mexico

Returning home to El Paso after playing in 23 games over two seasons with New Mexico … tallied a combined 43 tackles, two sacks and forced two fumbles in that timeframe … made 33 tackles and recorded two sacks in 11 games played (four starts) in 2024 … credited with a career-high 10 tackles in a 38-34 win against Washington State … registered seven stops (three solo) vs. Montana State … posted five tackles (career-best four solo) at Auburn … forced a fumble against both the Bobcats and Tigers … notched multiple tackles in three different games as a freshman in 2023 … named Mountain West All-Academic In 2024 and a MWC Scholar-Athlete in 2023-24 … standout at Austin High School in El Paso … was the 2022 Defensive MVP and earned first team All-City at linebacker and first team All-City at running back … was the District MVP and first team All-City at linebacker and second team All-City as a running back in 2021.