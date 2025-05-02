Miners pick up former four-star safety Chace Biddle

Scotty Walden and his staff have proven that they're not afraid to try their hand at reclamation projects. And if they can squeeze the best football out of Chace Biddle, they could have a monster on their hands in the 915.
Biddle, a former four-star recruit in the 2022 cycle who is fresh off a bounce-back campaign at the junior-college level, has committed to UTEP and will join the program for the 2025 season. He spent 2024 at Trinity Valley Community College after a two-year stint at TCU, where he signed out of high school as the No. 19 safety in the class of 2022.
Biddle recorded four tackles as a true freshman in 2022, a season in which TCU went all the way to the national title game before falling to Georgia in an ignominious rout. He departed the program after the 2023 season and resurfaced at TVCC after there were no takers for his services in the transfer portal. He logged 20 tackles and an interception in his lone year at Trinity Valley.
At UTEP, Biddle will join a secondary group that's rife with possible contributors, but less than settled when it comes to a clear hierarchy. He'll be expected to compete for snaps immediately in the Miners' Orange Swarm defense, which will be at the command of first-year defensive coordinator Bobby Daly.
UTEP opens its 2025 campaign on Aug. 30, when the Miners travel to Utah State for a nonconference tilt.
