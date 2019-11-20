An exhibition win over NCAA runner-up Texas Tech created shock. Beating NMSU for the first time in 10 tries ended the Aggies’ nine-game winning streak and reign of terror –– creating excitement that validated the awaited new era of Miner Ball.

As regional rival UNM stepped onto the Haskins Center court Tuesday, the stage was set for two undefeated teams facing off for the 145th time –– dating back to 1929 –– with Associated Press voter attention on the result.

Bryson Williams hit a clutch pair of free throws to put UTEP up by three with 1.8 seconds to play, and New Mexico hit a shot from one-third court with a release coming after the buzzer –– sealing a 66-63 win for the Miners in defense of the Don.

Daryl Edwards showed his multidimensional ability to score as he led the Miners in with 18; the elite 3-point shooter was an out-of-rhythm 3-of-10 from three but 4-of-5 from inside the arc. Efie Odigie was next with 12 points (5-of-6) as he led the team in rebounds (7), while Jordan Lathon (4-of-7) and Souley Boum (3-of-13) each scored 10.

After UTEP sprinted to a 10-1 lead through the first five minutes, the game –– not not aided by blatant phantom and missed calls by the provided referees –– the contest became the one that Vegas placed a line at UNM +1.

New Mexico responded to its quick deficit with a 9-0 run that squared up the game 10-10 as the clock read 12:24.

UNM took a 14-12 lead at the 9:29 mark, the Miners outplayed the Lobos 10-2 through the ensuing 2:33 (22-16), and the Lobos went on to outscore UTEP 8-2 –– resetting the game again 24-24 with 2:40 before half. The teams exchanged baskets to tie three more times into halftime (26-26, 28-28, 30-30).

19 seconds into the second half, Souley Boum hit a three for what would be the halfway mark of UTEP’s total points (33), but UNM responded 18 seconds later for a 33-33 tie as the clock read 19:23.

Through the next 3:46, the Miners used a 9-2 run to give them their second-half high lead of 7 (42-35). New Mexico chipped its deficit down to 1 point (45-44) with a 9-3 spurt then tied it up again at 48-48 with 10:38 on the scoreboard.

Through the final 10-plus minutes, the Miners and Lobos exchanged six lead changes and tied once. UNM’s final lead was 63-62 at 0:53. Jordan Lathon hit the go-ahead jumper as the clock read 0:27, then Bryson Williams’ pair of free throws sealed the win with 1.8 seconds left.