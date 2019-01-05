After falling to UTSA in San Antonio Thursday, UTEP got the chance at a grudge match Saturday as the Roadrunners visited the Haskins Center. Once again missing freshman contributor Jordan Lathon because of a tweaked hamstring, the Miners surrendered a 10-point lead early in the second half as UTSA outlasted the Miners 67-63. Jhivvan Jackson was unguardable shooting off the dribble at times -- leading all scorers with 24 points (five rebounds, five assists) -- while Keaton Wallace put up 16 points, Nick Allen scored 14, and Byron Frohnen grabbed 13 rebounds. Evan Gilyard led UTEP with 18 points, Kobe Magee and Paul Thomas each scored 10, while Efie Odigie grabbed 16 boards (eight points).

In a game with five ties and nine lead changes, the deciding factor was points off turnovers: UTSA converted UTEP’s 16 turnovers into 28 points, while the Miners got three points off the Roadrunners’ 12 turnovers. After five of the lead changes and four of the ties played out through the first 10 minutes, the Miners found a rhythm in response to a 23-17 deficit. During a stretch when UTEP made five straight 3-pointers -- going 7-of-7 from the field -- the Miners went on 19-4 run that put them up by nine (36-27) as the clock read 2:30.