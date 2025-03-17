Spring football returns Monday in El Paso

As of Monday, the Miners are back on the field for spring football.

After a 3-9 campaign in 2024 under first-year head coach Scotty Walden, UTEP has reloaded and is looking to make a statement in its final season of Conference USA competition. The program will transition to the Mountain West on July 1, 2026, and in the meantime, Walden and his staff will aim to help the Miners snap the FBS' longest current streak of postseason futility. UTEP hasn't won a bowl game since 1967.

Of particular note as the team gets rolling is the battle at quarterback, which will prominently feature returnees Skyler Locklear and Cade McConnell. Both players made starts for the Miners in 2024, but they'll have to hold off Boise State transfer Malachi Nelson, a former five-star prospect who comes to El Paso with hopes of returning to form under the direction of Walden and new offensive coordinator Mark Cala. Redshirt freshmen Shay Smith and JP Pickles are not to be ignored in the quarterback conversation, either.

In the backfield, UTEP will have to replace departed running back Jevon Jackson, who elected to transfer to UAB this past offseason. The Miners secured a portal pledge from coveted North Texas RB Shane Porter during the winter, but he ultimately elected not to enroll and will play elsewhere in 2025. Thus, in the mix to inherit Jackson's carries are Charlotte transfer Hahsaun Wilson, redshirt freshman Ashten Emory and Austin Peay transfer Marquez Taylor, among others.

Wide receiver is a position of particular intrigue, as leading receiver Kenny Odom returns to the fold. Dynamic speedster Kam Thomas is poised for a big senior year at UTEP's "Miner Back" position. Breakout candidates include a group of redshirt seniors previously acquired from the FCS ranks in Ashton Nickelberry (Austin Peay), Jaden Smith (Eastern Kentucky) and Ta'ir Brooks (Northern Arizona).

On defense, the Miners will lean on several returning seniors in linebacker Nate Dyman (84 tackles in 2024), safety Xavier Smith (78 tackles), defensive tackle KD Johnson (39 tackles; 3.5 sacks) and safety Lantz Russell (54 tackles). They'll need a sack merchant to emerge on the edge, as Maurice Westmoreland transferred to Tulane after logging 7.5 sacks last season and Kyran Duhon bounced for Oklahoma State after notching seven of his own. Candidates to fill the void include sophomores Jaylin Jones, who's an outstanding specimen at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, and Ekow Taylor. UTEP also returns defensive tackle Ashton Coker, who had a strong true freshman campaign in 2024.

The Miners' first spring practice is Monday, and their practice period will conclude with the annual spring game on Apr. 12. Walden and company are breaking in several new additions to the staff, including Cala, new defensive coordinator Bobby Daly, new linebackers coach Brandon Butcher and new outside receivers coach Desmond Lindsey.