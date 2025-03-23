UTEP guard Ahamad Bynum entering transfer portal

UTEP guard Ahamad Bynum is entering the NCAA transfer portal after just one season in El Paso.

The 6-foot-3 native of Chicago, who came to the Sun City on a bounce-back from the junior-college ranks, will have one year of eligibility remaining. He is likely to land at a high-major destination after averaging 10.3 points per game for the Miners. Prior to his time in junior college, Bynum appeared in 11 games during the 2022-23 season for DePaul.

Bynum emerged as a key contributor for Joe Golding's squad in his lone season at UTEP, as he shot 41 percent from the floor and a remarkable 44 percent from beyond the arc throughout the season. He connected on 80 percent of his free throws, and the highlight of his year was a 24-point performance in a Feb. 20 loss to Kennesaw State. However, Bynum couldn't help propel the Miners into NCAA tournament contention, as another middling season met its end in the Conference USA tournament.

UTEP finished 18-15 in Golding's fourth season at the helm.