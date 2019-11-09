UTEP hands W to Charlotte

UTEP hometown star Deion Hankins -- who is redshirting this season -- made his debut Saturday as he flashed a glimpse of his home-run potential. That debut was short-lived, though. After gaining 19 yards on his first two carries, the former Parkland Matador received just four more carries as UTEP took a 21-7 halftime lead and handed Charlotte a 28-21 win.

Before throwing the game-deciding interception, Kai Locksley had his best performance as a Miner -- going 15-of-20 for 215 yards and a touchdown while running for 84 yards and a TD on 15 carries.

Jacob Cowing received more than half of Locksley's passing yards as No. 6 set a freshman school yardage record with 145 on 6 catches. Justin Garrett followed Cowing in yards with 40 (6 catches), while Treyvon Hughes was second to Locksley in rushing with 48 yards and a TD on 13 carries.

The first half was full of playmaking for the Miner offense. After receiving the opening kickoff, UTEP drove 70 yards in 10 plays -- and Kai Locksley capped the drive with a 19-yard touchdown run with 9:21 on the clock.

After Charlotte drove 47 yards into UTEP territory, Michael Lewis intercepted a tipped pass at the 25 yard line. The UTEP offense responded with a 6-play drive finished off with a 15-yard TD pass to Justin Garrett -- 1:52 on the 1st-quarter clock.

Charlotte's second possession yielded a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that cut the lead in half as the 2nd-quarter clock read 10:57.

After the teams exchanged punts through the 2nd quarter, the Miners drove 81 yards in 10 plays through the next 4:54 -- resulting in a 21-7 halftime lead.

The teams' visits to their locker rooms proved to allow for adjustments that Charlotte made to shut UTEP out in the second half.

UTEP's five possessions in the latter half of the game ended with a punt, a consecutive punt, a turnover on downs, a third punt, and the game-ending interception.

Meanwhile, the 49ers' first four drives of the second half ended with a field goal, touchdown, field goal, and the go-ahead touchdown at the end of a 10-play, 95-yard drive.

Deion Hankins received two carries in the second half, and Josh fields averaged 6.7 yards per carry with the three he was given (20 yards).