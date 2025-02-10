UTEP losing defensive coordinator JJ Clark to the NFL

As first reported by Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, UTEP will have to find a new defensive coordinator prior to the 2025 season.

JJ Clark, who joined the Miner staff in December of 2023 as the DC and linebackers coach under Scotty Walden, is leaving the program after one season in order to make the move to the NFL ranks. MinerInsider.com can confirm that Clark has accepted a job with the Dallas Cowboys.

It's a tough blow for Walden and UTEP, who will now enter the coming season with two brand-new coordinators. Former offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Jake Brown resigned his post in December and left the coaching profession, which prompted Walden to begin a lengthy search that ultimately led to the hiring of TCU assistant quarterbacks coach Mark Cala for the OC role.

Now, the Miners will have to fill a major void with Clark's departure, as he was regarded as one of the brighter young defensive minds at the collegiate level and had experienced tremendous success as a recruiter. Linebacker was a notable strength of the Miners' 2025 signing class, as they inked Copelin Windfont, Justin Lee, Vashon Brunswick and Kane Bowen at the position.

This will be Clark's first foray into NFL coaching. Prior to his time at UTEP, he served on Walden's staff at Austin Peay during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. That stint was preceded by a three-year run as Indiana Wesleyan's defensive coordinator from 2019-21. He spent the previous four seasons (2015-18) on staff at his alma mater, Wheaton College. Prior to that, he coached running backs at Humboldt State in 2012 and served as a graduate assistant at Akron from 2013-14.